Just put it on
Someone refused to put their mask on in a store on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone broke a window on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 9:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. Arrest. Someone was arrested for intentionally damaging a car on Howard Avenue, it was reported 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Malicious mischief. Someone threw coffee on the corner of Broadway and El Camino Real, it was reported 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Walkaway. Someone saw patients walk away from a hospital on Trousdale Drive, it was reported 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Animal problem. Someone located a lost dog and returned it with its owner, it was reported 2:12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being drunk in public on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported 2:50 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
Vehicle burglary. Someone smashed the windows of a car and stole on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 6:26 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Arrest. Someone was driving under the influence and was arrested on the corner of El Camino Real and Adeline Drive, it was reported 1:53 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for domestic assault on Rollins Road, it was reported 11:03 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.