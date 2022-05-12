A big withdrawal: Someone stole $15,000 from the bank account of a person on the 100 block of Elm Street in San Carlos, it was reported 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
FOSTER CITY
Vandalism. A vehicle on Farragut Boulevard was vandalized, it was reported 8:37 a.m. Monday, May 2.
Bike theft. A $500 bike was stolen from Triton Park Lane, it was reported 5:41 p.m. Monday, May 2.
Battery. A man on Pompano Circle was cited for aggravated battery, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Monday, May 2.
Robbery. A man on Swordfish Street was arrested after he attempted to steal a bike and grabbed the owner in the process, it was reported 12:51 p.m. Monday, May 2.
MILLBRAE
Commercial burglary. Someone reported their storage container was broken into and approximately $3,800 worth of property was stolen 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Petty theft. Someone entered an unlocked vehicle on the 500 block of El Camino Real and stole a cell phone and backpack containing tools between 8:20 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Arrest. A man on the 100 block of El Camino Real was contacted and arrested after it was found he had two warrants out of Redding Police Department, it was reported 8 a.m. Sunday, April 24.
Citation. A driver was contacted pursuant to a traffic stop on the corner of El Camino Real and received a citation for driving with a suspended licensing and having an outstanding misdemeanor warrant, it was reported 3:05 a.m. Saturday, April 23.
