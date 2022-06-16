Bad call — Someone stole a cellphone on Cortez Lane in Foster City, it was reported 5:53 p.m. Thursday, May 31.
BELMONT
Fire alarm. Someone manually pulled the fire alarm on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Vandalism. Someone said their truck was vandalized on the corner of Waltermire Street and Sixth Avenue, it was reported 5:53 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for being under the influence in public on El Camino Real, it was reported 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, June 8.
Medical emergency. Someone said their spouse had a headache on Old County Road, it was reported 10:11 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
Medical emergency. Someone felt chest pain and had difficulty breathing on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.