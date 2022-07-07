Bet they didn’t pass the bar — Two people, possibly drunk or on drugs, took a large table from a law office on Allerton Street in Redwood City and were taking it somewhere, it was reported at 10:26 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
FOSTER CITY
Driving under the influence. Someone drove intoxicated and ran stop signs on Williams Lane, it was reported 11:22 p.m. Thursday, June 30.
Reckless driving. Someone was speeding on Mira Street, it was reported 10:08 p.m. Thursday, June 30.
Noninjury accident. Two vehicles collided on Ribbon Street with no injuries, it was reported 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Stolen property. Someone stole $13,000 in items on Menhaden Court, it was reported 2:14 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
ID theft. Someone stole an ID on Foster Square Lane, it was reported 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
SAN CARLOS
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a woman’s parked vehicle on the 200 block of Cedar Street between Sunday, June 26, and Tuesday, June 28.
Burglary. Someone stole $3,750 worth of new car batteries from a commercial building on the 900 block of Washington Street between Friday, June 24, and Monday, June 27.
Theft. Someone stole a bicycle worth approximately $500 on the 3800 block of Walnut Street between Friday, June 24, and Sunday, June 26.
Citation. Someone on the intersection of Laurel Street and Brittan Avenue was cited for having an active misdemeanor warrant, it was reported at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 26.
