Presorted standard? — Someone delivered suspicious mail on Grand Lane in Foster City, it was reported 3:48 p.m. Monday, June 27.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was arrested for possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a package that did not belong to him on the 1200 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for possessing a reported stolen vehicle on the 500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 12:39 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
Burglary. Someone stole $900 worth of collectible items from a residence on the first block of Fairview Place between 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 4.
Arrest. A man was arrested at a gas station on the first block of Rollins Road for trespassing, it was reported 2:04 a.m. Sunday, July 3.
FOSTER CITY
Fireworks. Someone set off fireworks on Avalon and Monterey avenues, it was reported 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Boothbay Avenue, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Hit-and-run. Someone hit a parked vehicle between Altair and Polaris avenues, it was reported 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone stole a mattress and jewelry, it was reported 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
