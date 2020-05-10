Pour decision • Someone got caught shoplifting beer on El Camino Real in Burlingame, it was reported at 8:54 a.m. Friday, May 1.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone entered a building on Piccadilly Place, it was reported at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle on El Camino Real, it was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Burglary. Someone tried to break into a residence on Terrace Avenue, it was reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday, May 1.
Fraud. Someone was scammed out of $1,550 through an eBay sale on Redwood Avenue, it was reported at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, April 19.
Reckless driver. The driver of a silver Honda Civic was speeding on El Camino Real and challenged another driver and their elderly mother to a race, it was reported at 3:26 p.m. Saturday, April 18.
Arrest. Someone in a black hoodie was checking for unlocked car doors on Poplar Avenue, it was reported at 11:56 p.m. Friday, April 17.
Petty theft. Tools were stolen from a construction site on San Anselmo Avenue, it was reported at 5:57 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
Millbrae
Vandalism. Someone kicked the front door to a business causing glass to shatter on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
Assault. An employee of a convenience store fled after pushing a customer repeatedly after a dispute over an item on Rollins Road, it was reported at 8:47 p.m. Sunday, May 3.
