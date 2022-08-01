Baseball is a boring game — Someone was sleeping in the Bayside dugout on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame. He was asked to move along and refusing, declined county services and agreed to leave, it was reported at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
SAN BRUNO
Baseball is a boring game — Someone was sleeping in the Bayside dugout on Airport Boulevard in Burlingame. He was asked to move along and refusing, declined county services and agreed to leave, it was reported at 8:18 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
SAN BRUNO
Court order violation. Someone drove by a man’s house on the 100 block of Clark Avenue in violation of a restraining order against them, it was reported 1:36 p.m. Sunday, July 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for the possession of narcotics on West San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 5:06 a.m. Sunday, July 17.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for the possession of narcotics on the 400 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 12:46 a.m. Sunday, July 17.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Sharpie graffiti at the restrooms in the parking lot on Burlingame Avenue, it was reported at 7:53 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
Disturbance. Someone was in a store on Rollins Road opening bottles of wine, it was reported at 2:19 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
Tree down. A large tree branch still attached to a tree was hanging in the middle of the street on Balboa Avenue, it was reported at 1:31 a.m. Sunday, July 24.
SAN MATEO
Theft. Someone stole a laptop from a woman’s house on Second Avenue, it was reported 2:59 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
Scam. Someone was scammed on the Internet and lost $33,000 on West Third Avenue, it was reported 6:36 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Fraud. Someone was subject to fraud and lost $47,000 on Delmar Way, it was reported 10:33 a.m. Friday, July 22.
Scam. Someone scammed a woman $25,000 and stole her identity on Campus Drive, it was reported 5:47 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
Theft. Someone stole $12,000 on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 4:11 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
REDWOOD CITY
Battery. Someone reported a security guard strangled them on Broadway on the night of Saturday, July 23, it was reported 2:19 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
Vandalism. Someone smashed in a window in an attempt to break into a house on Quay Lane, it was reported 11:49 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Driving under the influence. A male in a white Chevrolet sedan was found passed out with an alcoholic beverage, driving on Farm Hill Boulevard, it was reported 12:23 p.m. Friday, July 22.
Hit-and-run. A hit-and-run was reported causing property damages on Seaport Boulevard, it was reported 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.
