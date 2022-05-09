Getting robbed at the gas pump — Someone stole a purse and a phone out of a car at a gasoline pump on Ralston Avenue in Belmont, it was reported 11:58 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. A man was contacted pursuant to a traffic stop on the corner of El Camino Real and La Cruz Avenue and it was found he was a convicted felon and in possession of pepper spray, a handgun, a high-capacity magazine and ammunition. He was arrested 12:06 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Evading peace officer. Deputies attempted to contact someone on the corner of El Camino Real and La Cruz Avenue for a vehicle code violation, and the driver fled in a reckless manner, it was reported 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 18.
Grand theft. Someone stole approximately $1,600 worth of alcohol from a convenience store on the 1500 block of El Camino Real, it was reported 5:17 p.m. Sunday, April 17.
SAN BRUNO
Suspicious circumstances. Someone was followed by a car on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 10:05 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Drunk driver. Someone was driving under the influence on Huntington Avenue, it was reported 9:29 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Petty theft. Someone stole kids’ apparel on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:13 p.m. Thursday, April 21.
Malicious mischief. Someone broke the window of a vehicle on Carlton Avenue, it was reported 9:14 a.m. Thursday, April 21.
BELMONT
Domestic dispute. Someone said that their partner hit them with a hammer on Academy Avenue, it was reported 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Medical emergency. Someone heard a Belmont resident crying on Carlmont Drive, it was reported 11:11 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Fraud. Someone made unauthorized transitions on their EBT card on Irene Court, it was reported 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 4.
Medical emergency. Someone had difficulty breathing on Old County Road, it was reported 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 3.
HALF MOON BAY
Citation. Someone on Wavecrest Road was cited for being in possession of narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia, it was reported 10:55 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Arrest. Someone on San Mateo Road was arrested after they were found to be a convicted felon and in possession of various narcotics and body armor, it was reported 3:38 a.m. Sunday, April 17.
Arrest. Someone on Alto Lane was arrested for driving under the influence, it was reported 11:01 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
SAN CARLOS
Citation. Someone on Eaton Avenue was cited for possessing narcotic paraphernalia, it was reported 9:12 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Citation. Someone on Bayport Avenue was cited for possessing suspected methamphetamine, it was reported 9:56 p.m. Monday, April 18.
Burglary. Someone entered a commercial business on the 800 block of American Street and stole 10 credit cards (of which only two are activated) and attempted to make purchases with them, it was reported 5:50 p.m. Friday, April 15.
