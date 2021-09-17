Yikes! Someone was walking to their car on Spring Street in Redwood City, waving a gun around and yelling “This is my city. Get the F— out of here,” it was reported 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
FOSTER CITY
Arrest. A man on Pitcairn Drive was arrested for vehicle theft, it was reported 7:16 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Arrest. A man on Admiralty Lane was arrested after he attacked someone and stole their phone, it was reported 12:41 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Auto burglary. A FasTrak transponder, sunglasses, a garage door opener and $10 in quarters were stolen from a woman’s vehicle on Meridian Bay Lane, it was reported 3:49 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Arrest. A man on Thatcher Lane was arrested for being drunk in public, it was reported 3:29 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Auto burglary. A woman’s car on Metro Center Boulevard was broken into via window smash and her purse with all her credit cards was stolen, it was reported 3:54 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
SAN CARLOS
Arrest. A man on Eaton Avenue was arrested after he was found to be under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a bank card not in his name, it was reported 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen from the 1700 block of Walnut Street and then located a couple hours later, it was reported 1:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Citation. A man on El Camino Real was issued a citation after he was found to have four outstanding misdemeanor warrants with the Menlo Park and Atherton Police Departments, it was reported 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6.
Citation. A man on Howard Avenue was issued a citation after he was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant with the San Mateo Police Department, it was reported 8:31 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
Vandalism. Someone cut an exterior fence of San Carlos Airport on the 600 block of Airport Way, it was reported 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3.
