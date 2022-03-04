They were bored — Someone said their neighbor was throwing skateboards at them on Santa Dominga Avenue in San Bruno, it was reported 7:23 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
REDWOOD CITY
Disturbance. Someone was yelling at employees and refusing to leave a business on El Camino Real, it was reported 6:23 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Armed robbery. Someone pointed a gun at a man inside his car on Broadway and stole his watch, it was reported 1:52 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for inappropriately touching a juvenile, it was reported 4:34 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Burglary. Someone was trying to get into an apartment on Middlefield Road by prying the door open, it was reported 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for suspicious circumstances at Walsh Construction on Victory Avenue, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Arrest. Someone was arrested after a vehicle was recovered at Westborough Square on Westborough Boulevard, it was reported 1:04 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Man down. A man was reported to be down on the corner of Maple and Grand avenues 6:41 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
