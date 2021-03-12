Shut up and go home: Someone was livestreaming while screaming “White Lives Matter” on East Fifth Avenue in San Mateo and talking about hurting people with a rock he was carrying, it was reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, March 7.
BELMONT
Vandalism. A Belmont resident’s vehicle tires were slashed overnight on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 3:33 p.m. Saturday, March 6.
Vandalism. Someone keyed an entire car and slashed its tires overnight on Shoreway Road, it was reported at 11:41 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Hit-and-run. A red Ford hit another vehicle then left at the intersection of Ralston and Villa avenues, it was reported at 5:41 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Arrest. A Belmont resident who committed commercial/residential burglary on El Camino Real was arrested, it was reported at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, March 2.
Resisting a peace officer. Someone stole alcohol from a store on El Camino Real and ran away into an alley, it was reported at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.
Theft. Someone stole liquor from a store and fled off in a silver Honda four-door on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:23 a.m. Saturday, Saturday, Feb. 27.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. A Foster City resident’s catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle on Velocity Way, it was reported at 3:44 p.m. Sunday, March 7.
Assault. Someone swung a bat at a leashed dog and threatened to hit a Foster City resident, it was reported at 8:11 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
Fallen tree. A tall tree fell into a Foster City resident’s home and caused structural damage and the fire department responded to check the building’s structural integrity, it was reported at 7:41 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
Vehicle theft. A Foster City resident’s vehicle was stolen sometime after 8:30 a.m. on Edgewater Boulevard, it was reported at 4:21 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Disturbance. Someone came to a Foster City resident’s front door on Bounty Drive and claimed that their stolen phone was at the address when it was not, it was reported at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.