Never give anyone your information — A woman in San Mateo gave her Social Security number and bank account information to someone over the phone who threatened she would be arrested, it was reported 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.
SAN MATEO
Fire. A vehicle caught on fire at the corner of Bayswater Avenue and North Humboldt Street, it was reported 6:43 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Auto burglary. Someone broke into a gray BMW on West Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 1:25 p.m. Friday, July 1.
Fraud. Someone used counterfeit money to purchase merchandise on East Third Avenue, it was reported 4:13 p.m. Thursday, June 30.
REDWOOD CITY
Brandishing a weapon. Someone saw a man hit another man with a gun on Spring Street, it was reported at 8:31 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
Assault with a deadly weapon. Someone was assaulted by a neighbor and their nose was bleeding, it was reported on Allerton Street, 6:47 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
Suspicious person. Someone saw an open door on a vacant house, which appeared vandalized, on Ruby Street, it was reported 6:16 p.m. Sunday, July 3.
