A real front-line worker: Someone making a delivery on Roble Avenue in Redwood City was confronted by a neighbor who threatened them to put the package on their doorstep, and if not, they would shoot them, it was reported at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
SAN CARLOS
Burglary. Tools worth approximately $3,500 were stolen from a resident’s work vehicle on the 600 block of Cedar Street, it was reported at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Arrest. An Antioch resident was arrested for driving under the influence on St. Francis Way, it was reported at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
ID theft. There was a fraudulent purchase on a credit card on the 1000 block of Walnut Street, it was reported at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.