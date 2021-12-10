The sandman cometh — A customer was refusing to leave a business on Veterans Boulevard in Redwood City and was pretending to be asleep, it was reported 2:01 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
REDWOOD CITY
Burglary. Someone approached a vehicle on Clinton Street, smashed the window and stole items from it, it was reported 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Disturbance. Someone was hitting an Alaskan husky dog on Broadway, it was reported 5:17 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.
Disturbance. A man was making a lot of noise and then threw a trash can off the third floor onto Marshall Street, it was reported 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a suspicious vehicle on Brewster Avenue, it was reported 1:17 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested for malicious mischief on Airport Boulevard 3:51 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Antoinette Lane, it was reported 4:49 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Suspicious person. A suspicious person was reported on Mansfield Drive 2:19 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was reported to be stolen from Park SFO on North Access Road 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a court order violation on South Linden Avenue, it was reported 5:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
