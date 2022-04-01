Someone should deck their halls — Someone stole a suitcase full of Christmas ornaments from a garage on Admiralty Lane in Foster City, it was reported 8:56 p.m. Friday, March 25.
FOSTER CITY
Grand theft. A woman’s $10,000 electric bike was stolen from a parking garage on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 4:31 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Auto burglary. Someone stole $450 from a vehicle on Shell Boulevard, it was reported 1:12 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a company vehicle on Comet Drive, it was reported 12:32 a.m. Sunday, March 27.
Arrest. Someone on Catamaran Street was arrested for being drunk in public, it was reported 2:45 a.m. Sunday, March 27.
Theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from Foster City Boulevard, it was reported 11:59 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
