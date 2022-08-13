Quite a hit to the bank account: Someone reportedly lost $1 million in an online scam that took place on 17th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 4:56 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
SAN BRUNO
Quite a hit to the bank account: Someone reportedly lost $1 million in an online scam that took place on 17th Avenue in San Mateo, it was reported 4:56 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.
SAN BRUNO
Petty theft. Someone stole $300-$400 of men’s clothing and shoes from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported 1:42 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle from East San Bruno Avenue, it was reported 12:34 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Driving under the influence. Someone drove intoxicated in a red Chevrolet Suburban on El Camino Real, it was reported 8:44 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Grand theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from a silver Honda Accord on Santa Maria Avenue, it was reported 7:05 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
SAN CARLOS
Willfully discharged BB gun. Someone shot someone else four times with a BB gun on Chestnut Street, it was reported 5:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5.
Burglary. Three people stole an unknown number of appliances from a construction site on the 1400 block of Chestnut Street, it occurred between 8:29 p.m. and 8:36 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
SAN MATEO
Intoxicated driver. A red Toyota Corolla heading east on Crystal Springs Road repeatedly swerved in between lanes, it was reported 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Vandalism. A man’s ex-girlfriend slashed the tires on his brown Ford Fusion 20 minutes prior. The vehicle was parked on South Norfolk Street, it was reported 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Brandishing weapon. A landlord was showing a new tenant around their property on East 41st Place when a group of people walked by and waved a black handgun in the air, it was reported 7:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Minor injury accident. A white sedan and silver SUV collided on East Third Avenue. Both cars had deployed airbags, and the extent of the driver's injuries is unknown. It was reported 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
