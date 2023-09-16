Three San Mateo County cities with large shopping centers have received an $8 million cut of a $267 million state grant to 55 law enforcement agencies in California to combat organized retail crime.
Daly City, San Bruno and the San Mateo police departments received the grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections to implement targeted initiatives to reduce the incidence of organized retail crime.
San Mateo Police Chief Ed Barberini said the challenges associated with organized retail theft continue to grow. While the San Mateo Police Department has experienced recent success in proactively addressing this issue, Barberini said additional resources will significantly support the effort.
“The San Mateo, Daly City, and San Bruno Police Departments continually face similar dynamics that are unique compared to other local jurisdictions. I am extremely encouraged by this collaborative approach among the three departments and am confident it will result in both a short-term and sustainable impact on this type of coordinated criminal activity,” Barberini said in a press release.
San Bruno Police Chief Ryan Johansen said there is a history of collaboration amongst the three cities.
“As the three Peninsula cities with large regional shopping centers, we feel that a taskforce-based approach, coupled with the deployment of proven technologies, is the most effective way to address the shared challenges that those centers bring. I am confident that this generous funding from the BSCC will enable us to significantly reduce the impacts of theft in our communities and throughout the region,” Johansen said in the release.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the grant was awarded unanimously by the Board of State and Community Corrections to 55 local law enforcement agencies across California. The funding, part of the Governor’s Real Public Safety Plan, will be dispersed on Oct. 1, to 34 police departments, seven sheriffs’ departments, one probation department, and 13 district attorney offices to prevent and investigate cases of organized retail theft and arrest and prosecute more suspects.
The grants, to be distributed over the next three years, will help local law enforcement agencies create investigative units, increase foot patrol, purchase advanced surveillance technology and equipment, as well as crack down on vehicle and catalytic converter theft — an issue that has become rampant in the Bay Area. The money would also help fund units in district attorney’s offices dedicated to prosecuting these crimes.
