The state of California announced that, beginning Wednesday, May 12, San Mateo County moved into the yellow tier, which allows a multitude of indoor businesses and activities can reopen or expand as the risk from COVID-19 is “minimal.”

The move to the state’s least restrictive yellow tier allows expanded capacity at restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, indoor businesses and a host of other operations. Bars that do not serve food can reopen indoors with a maximum capacity of 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer, according to the county.

This is San Mateo County’s first time in the yellow tier since the state last summer unveiled the color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The advance comes six weeks before Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the entire state may fully reopen on June 15, according to the county.

“Moving to the yellow tier is a credit to everyone who has worn their masks to slow the spread and to the 76% of us here in San Mateo County who have rolled up their sleeves and gotten the vaccine,” David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

The state moved the county to the yellow tier based on the following metrics as calculated by the state. The adjusted COVID-19 case rate has fallen to 1.8, and test positivity rate is 0.6%. The health equity quartile positivity rate is 1.3. The health equity quartile measures rates of infection with the virus in the county’s most disadvantaged communities based on the California Healthy Places Index.

