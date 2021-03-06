As crime rates in the county have increased during the pandemic, San Carlos will receive a presentation from the Sheriff’s Office Monday highlighting the types of crimes spiking in the city and community satisfaction with the law enforcement services being provided.
“I look forward to receiving an update from the Sheriff’s Office and discussing with my colleagues the addition of an agenda item regarding hazard pay for grocery store workers to an upcoming agenda,” said Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan in an email.
Since the start of the pandemic, certain crime rates have increased including in San Carlos, according to data collected by the Sheriff's Office which provides law enforcement services to the city. The Sheriff’s Office attributes increased crime trends to repeat offenders “taking advantage” of COVID-related changes to law enforcement practices.
Due to the pandemic, jail bookings have been restricted, releases have been accelerated and court hearings have been postponed. As a result, offenders have often received a citation and were released from the scene, said a report submitted by Police Chief Kristina Bell.
“The operational changes in law enforcement throughout the state and nation stemming from the pandemic created an environment allowing criminals to repeat offenses with little felt consequence,” read the report.
In 2020, crimes rose by 19% compared to 2019, according to Sheriff’s Office data. Typically between 500 and 700 crimes are reported in San Carlos annually with an average of 570 cases reported over the past 11 years. That figure reached 681 crimes in 2020.
Violent crimes were up 46% in 2020 compared to 2019 with 28 violent crimes reported in 2019 and 41 violent crimes reported in 2020. Residential burglaries are similarly up by 48%, a difference of 10 cases.
Still, Community Satisfaction Surveys sent out to people who call the San Carlos Police Bureau show the department had a 97.8% approval rating.
The council will also consider agendizing a discussion around requiring hazard pay for large grocery store employees. A similar ordinance was recently approved in the city of San Mateo and South San Francisco requiring an additional $5 per hour for grocery and drugstore employees.
San Mateo County is considering an ordinance of its own in the unincorporated areas that may extend the measure for the entire county.
The City Council will meet remotely via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, and will be streamed live at www.sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-9128, Meeting ID: 882 5614 0939.
