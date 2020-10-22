Some people get excited when something good happens to them. Some may laugh or scream or even do a little dance, and some get downright giddy. That’s what happened to Anthony Li when he realized he won a $20 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot — he couldn’t stop giggling.
“I checked my ticket on the California Lottery app, and I thought, ‘There must be something wrong, it says I won the jackpot,” Li said.
Li and his wife put the winning ticket in a plastic baggy and hid it until they could come in to claim their win at a District Office. Li purchased his tickets at SDT Holly Shell, located 500 El Camino Real in San Carlos. Li always plays the same numbers, which is a combination of dates special to him. He has been playing the Lottery for about five years and has been playing the exact numbers for every SuperLotto Plus draw for the past two years. The six numbers he matched were 18, 26, 1, 22, 27 and Mega number 12. The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. according to a press release.
Li plans to buy a house, pay off their cars and start college funds for the future, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.