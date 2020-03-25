A 33-year-old San Carlos man was arrested for cruelty to a child causing great bodily injury for an incident earlier this year, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, Carl Walstra, was arrested March 24 after detectives determined he caused the baby boy’s injuries that caused him to be taken to Kaiser Medical Center in Redwood City with life-threatening injuries Feb. 18. Because of the seriousness of the baby’s injuries, he was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Oakland, where he was placed in the intensive care unit, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The department believes this is an isolated incident and no other children were harmed. The arrest was on the 100 block of Leslie Drive. The child is slowly recovering, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about the suspect please contact Detective Jerri Cosens (650) 363-4367 or email her at jcosens@smcgov.org.
