The community is being asked for input on grand plans to redevelop the 44-acre Shops at Tanforan into a mixed-use village with 2 million square feet of life science and office space and 1,000 units of housing and retail.

The proposal would mean the end of the San Bruno shopping mall, itself on the site of a former race track. Included in the plans are a Target, a movie theater and nine life science buildings. Those plans started taking shape in February, when Alexandria Real Estate completed the purchase of the three separately owned private parcels that make up the shopping center. Terezia Nemeth, executive vice president, regional market director of San Francisco Bay Area for Alexandria Real Estate, spoke during a City Council meeting, Oct. 25, of the guiding principles that the developer is using to navigate the project forward.

