A Redwood City man who allegedly led San Bruno police on a high-speed chase that caused several car crashes and left a woman injured has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Brian Thompson, 45, fled after police tried to pull him over in a stolen Ford F-150 in a Target parking lot April 8. He crashed into three cars while fleeing, leaving an 81-year-old woman with major injuries, including a broken ankle, pelvis, arm and ribs. He jumped out and ran after his truck stopped working. Police caught Thompson and found stolen credit cards from a victim of a robbery earlier on East Claremont Avenue in Redwood City, prosecutors said.
A further investigation revealed he was allegedly tied to a March 28 car burglary in Belmont when he was cited for theft of $6,400 in Native American porcelain doll figurines and a purse, prosecutors said.
Thompson is in jail on $100,000 bail, and he will have his preliminary hearing April 22.
