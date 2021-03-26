A man who kidnapped and allegedly raped a woman while pretended to be an Uber driver was convicted of kidnapping and other charges Thursday, with a hung jury on the rape charge, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Brandon Rio Sherman of San Jose faces nine years and eight months in state prison after being convicted by a grand jury of simple kidnapping, assault with force likely to inflict great bodily injury and witness intimidation. The prosecution said it thought the evidence and testimony presented a compelling case, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors will reconsider whether to recharge him for rape by the April 9 court date, when a sentencing date will also be decided. The 42-year-old kidnapped the woman Aug. 14, 2018, and took her to Skylawn Cemetery in San Mateo and raped her, the DA’s Office said.
Sherman was found not guilty of making terrorist threats and aggravated kidnapping. He remains in custody on $1.3 million bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.