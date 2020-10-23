Members of the Millbrae sports community and neighbors to Mills Estate Park disagreed over plans for revitalizing the neglected nearly 5 acres of open space which officials are hoping to fix with state grant money.
Millbrae residents and officials convened for an online community meeting Wednesday, Oct. 21, to discuss the preferred way to improve the 4.7-acre park on the west side of town along Sebastian Drive at Toyon Drive and Lake Street.
While all sides agreed that improvements are overdue for the site which has long sat in a state of disrepair, strong differences of opinion split those who would like to see the area rejuvenated as a passive park and others hoping for sports fields.
A majority of those who shared opinions during the meeting favored making the park a place where families can go to picnic or enjoy a large grassy field, with hopes of establishing the area as a recreational amenity for the neighborhood.
“It’s a quiet neighborhood,” said resident Zach Georgopoulos. “We have a nice natural resource here and we should try to keep it natural.”
He suggested the park could be restored to accommodate a variety of uses, such as becoming a destination for walkers and hikers as well as those looking for open space to walk their dogs or gather on the lawn.
But he opposed the potential for establishing a sports complex featuring soccer or baseball fields, which officials have considered at the site with an intent to address the city’s dearth of athletic facilities.
“This is not an isolated area, so my concerns are traffic, noise and I also think maintenance shouldn’t be overlooked,” said Georgopoulos.
His perspective led a rally of other concerned neighborhood residents who similarly fought the sports complex idea, claiming such an amenity would invite a flood of outside guests who could ultimately diminish the local quality of life.
Members of the local sports community disagreed, claiming new athletic fields are badly needed in Millbrae.
For his part, resident Steve Henderson said the interests of both groups could be met through an effort to rebuild the park.
“We have a golden opportunity where we can get through a grant not just a sports field, but a multiuse facility built. It is a unique opportunity for us and I am really excited about the possibility,” said Henderson.
To finance the project, officials are relying on access to state grant funding because Millbrae does not have sufficient revenue to improve the park. In the process to determine how much money should be sought, officials are working with the community to determine the preferred use.
The grant application is due in December, and the most money available is $8.5 million. Noting the competitive nature of the grant funding, officials have attempted to set reasonable expectations that the city may win the grant and therefore not be able to take on any improvement project.
Beyond the most recent meeting, officials are planning additional discussion sessions regarding the park. A survey has also been launched to collect input on the proposal.
No decision was made at the meeting, but many residents shared concerns regarding the city’s approach to gauging opinions on the project, claiming more outreach should have been done leading up to the online discussion. Looking ahead, officials committed to a more vigorous effort to engage community members.
City Manager Tom Williams said officials are just in the formative stages of planning the project and will keep residents informed on progress before the grant application deadline. Looking ahead, he anticipated it would not be until spring that the state announces grant winners.
And while most groups were at odds over how the park will be improved, others urged officials to do whatever they can to restore a potential community asset that has fallen into dilapidation.
“I think any improvement we can do is a great improvement for the city,” said resident Doreen Dennehy.
Visit bit.ly/millbraeparkneeds to take the park improvement survey.
