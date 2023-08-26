More than a year after Redwood City adopted its initial anti-displacement strategy, councilmembers are slated to discuss additional initiatives on Monday but some local advocates say more is needed to adequately address the city’s housing woes.
Last June, the council adopted an anti-displacement strategy that called for greater tenant protections while preserving unsubsidized affordable housing and mobile homes. At the time, the council also shared an interest in two specific policy ideas, creating an anti-harassment policy and adding a right-to-return provision specifically related to renovations into a proposed just cause eviction policy.
Having conducted community outreach on the policy ideas, staff are now recommending the council grant its permission for them to further research the policies. They’re also asking for permission to seek out a third party who can help provide anti-harassment services and tenant and landlord assistance, monitor the Legislature on housing law changes and implement already adopted anti-displacement policies.
But staff also warned that any additional initiatives put forward by the council could lead to some efforts being delayed given how many policies are already in the works and how complex they can be to develop.
“Staff recognize the urgency many community members have conveyed regarding [anti-displacement strategies] initiatives,” according to the staff report. “Staff also recognizes and the City Council has affirmed the importance of engaging all stakeholders as new policies are crafted.”
Just before Monday’s meeting, Redwood City community leaders associated with the housing advocacy group Faith in Action Bay Area will host a rally and prayer circle to draw attention to a platform of solutions they say will help address housing issues in the city but they say have gone ignored by the city, according to a press release published Friday, Aug. 25.
Among their list of concerns are poor building conditions, harassment and discrimination, rent increases, tenant fears of reaching out for help, difficulty locating assistance, loophole evictions through renovations, existing rental rights not being upheld and sustained instability, especially for low-income and working class residents, following the pandemic.
Similar to staff’s recommendation, the group has suggested the city adopt an anti-harassment ordinance, a strong local just-cause for eviction ordinance that goes beyond state law and the creation of a central office to act as a one-stop shop resource center.
“For two years, residents have been presenting their City Council with evidence of these housing problems. The council has held numerous focus groups, first in 2021 and again in 2023, but thus far been ‘all talk no action,’ failing to introduce a single ordinance to address the crisis. Redwood City calls itself a ‘Welcoming City’ and uses the motto ‘Building a Great Community Together,’ yet the council has abandoned immigrant families living in precarious conditions. Many have been forced out of their homes and out of Redwood City,” read the press release.
In the press release, the group asserts immigrant leaders have presented the council with their ideas but haven’t been taken seriously. Still, they plan to continue their advocacy during public comment after hearing staff’s update. Their rally, beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by the prayer circle at 6:15 p.m., will be held outside council chambers, Monday Aug. 28.
The City Council will meet in City Hall at 1017 Middlefield Road at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug.28. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom, at www.redwoodcity.org and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 994 8182 5639.
