A 34-year-old man is behind bars on $1 million bail on attempted murder and arson charges after he allegedly set fire to a Redwood City home with four to seven people inside Saturday night, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Redwood City resident Walter Gonzalez Recinos appeared in court Monday to face charges of attempted murder and attempted arson in addition to residential burglary, and the county’s private defender program was appointed to his case, according to prosecutors.
At around 9:13 p.m. Aug. 17, Recinos allegedly set fire to a home on Poplar Avenue in Redwood City with four to seven people inside. He was allegedly angry with the alleged victims for unpaid debts and for a romantic interest that was allegedly not reciprocated, according to prosecutors.
Recinos did not enter a plea Monday and is next expected to appear in court Aug. 26 for appearance of attorney, according to prosecutors.
