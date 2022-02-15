Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 1.jpeg

A Redwood City transient allegedly grabbed a 13-year-old girl’s butt at a Redwood City Target Friday and has been arrested and charged with felony molestation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Kevin Anthony Bryant, 61, was at the store and is accused of walking past the girl in a Target aisle and grabbing her butt and making lewd comments, the DA’s Office said.

The girl was upset and told her friends and the police, who were called. Officers found the man outside and denied touching her, the DA’s Office said. T

he court case was continued to Feb. 15 for initial felony arraignment.

