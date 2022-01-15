A Redwood City driving instructor was arrested for suspicion of giving porn to minors and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes after an investigation by police,
The man, Johnnatan ZelayaIzaguirre, 38, is the owner and operator of the California Driving Academy, which provides driving instruction in the San Mateo County area. Police, in mid-Decelber, were alerted by the DMV about an independent contractor driving instructor not affiliated with the DMV who was believed to have been engaged in criminal activity with a juvenile female student driver. Through an undercover female police officer and social media investigative tactics, he was arrested on the 1400 block of Hudson Street in Redwood City, according to police.
Search warrants for ZelayaIzaguirre’s residence and business were executed where electronic items were seized and are still being evaluated for criminal activity confirmation, according to police.
Anyone with information about this case or similar activity with this suspect is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Nick Perna. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous about this investigation or any other Redwood City criminal activity, please call the Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.
