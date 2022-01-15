A Redwood City driving instructor was arrested for suspicion of giving porn to minors and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes after an investigation by police,

The man, Johnnatan ZelayaIzaguirre, 38, is the owner and operator of the California Driving Academy, which provides driving instruction in the San Mateo County area. Police, in mid-Decelber, were alerted by the DMV about an independent contractor driving instructor not affiliated with the DMV who was believed to have been engaged in criminal activity with a juvenile female student driver. Through an undercover female police officer and social media investigative tactics, he was arrested on the 1400 block of Hudson Street in Redwood City, according to police.

Search warrants for ZelayaIzaguirre’s residence and business were executed where electronic items were seized and are still being evaluated for criminal activity confirmation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case or similar activity with this suspect is encouraged to call Detective Sgt. Nick Perna. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous about this investigation or any other Redwood City criminal activity, please call the Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription