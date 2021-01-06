Moving forward with plans to address inequity at the city level, Redwood City announced its first ever equity and inclusion officer Monday evening.
Briana Evans, a former equity design strategist with Reflex Design Collaborative, a social equity consulting firm, joined the City Manager’s Office team Dec. 14. In her new role, she’ll assist in the city’s efforts to make equity a guiding principle for the city’s Strategic Plan and with crafting an Equity Workplan, which would focus on boosting equity in public safety, city services and the community as a whole.
Evans obtained a bachelor’s degree in medical anthropology and a master’s degree in social and cultural anthropology, both from Stanford University.
“My passion is ensuring everyone has a voice and can contribute their best to the world. I believe in the wisdom and strength of communities, including those that have been marginalized for generations,” Evans said in a press release. “I am looking forward to supporting and challenging Redwood City to listen, hear and act on systems change, inclusion and community engagement that builds with communities, not for them.”
Following local demonstrations against racism and police brutality against Black individuals, the City Council agreed on a series of measures to highlight equity as a pillar of city policy, including Evan’s new role, the workplan and participating in a multi-agency effort to deploy mental health professionals with police officers on emergency calls.
“With the City Council’s support for this new position, we can increase our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in both policy making and City operations,” City Manager Melissa Stevenson Diaz said in a statement. “I’m confident Briana will be a strong leader, accelerating efforts already underway, and developing new initiatives based on best practices.”
