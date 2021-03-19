San Mateo County residents who replace their methane gas water heaters with electric water heaters could receive at least $2,500 in rebates, Peninsula Clean Energy announced Tuesday.
The rebates are a partnership between Peninsula Clean Energy, San Mateo County’s official electricity provider, and the Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN). Peninsula Clean Energy would provide a $1,500 rebate and an additional $1,000 would come from the BayREN Home+ program, which provides rebates for energy-efficient home improvements. Residential water heating accounts for more than a quarter of methane gas emissions from buildings in San Mateo County, according to Peninsula Clean Energy. Switching to electric heat pump water heaters helps reduce emissions and the electric heaters are more efficient than gas heaters.
Residents who participate in the California Alternate Rates for Energy or Family Electric Rate Assistance plans, can also receive an additional $1,000 rebate from Peninsula Clean Energy.
Rebates will be given for heat pump water heaters installed by participating BayREN contractors on or after Jan. 1 this year. A list of participating contractors is available at https://www.peninsulacleanenergy.com/heat-pump-water-heater/.
Peninsula Clean Energy will also provide $1,500 in rebates to offset the cost of electrical panel upgrades if needed to run the new water heater.
Another misleading program that will come a homeowner to bite hi/her. Heat pump driven water heaters take a long time to reheat, depending on outside temperatures. Also, the emissions of residential water heaters is a fraction of total emission from other sources, e.g. cars, trucks. so the impact on the environment by removing these gas fired water heaters is minimal. Our natural gas supply infrastructure will remain far more reliable than the mix of electricity resources in the near future.
