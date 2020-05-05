Foster City’s Famous Ships neighborhood was hit by a rash of burglaries targeting unlocked vehicles over the weekend, according to the city’s police department.
Early Saturday morning, 20 cars were illegally entered by at least one suspect, though items were only stolen from six of those cars. All of the cars, some of which were parked in driveways and others on the street, were unlocked at the time.
Cash, sunglasses, clothing and hand sanitizer was stolen, but no big-ticket items, said police Lt. Bill Sandri said. The thefts and attempted thefts all occurred within a half-mile radius on Comet, Matsonia and Balclutha drives, among other streets, Sandri said.
Sandri said one suspect was recorded on surveillance footage, but has yet to be identified.
