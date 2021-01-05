Rainfall on Monday in San Mateo County brought welcome relief to a relatively dry winter but led to a high surf advisory warning on the coast and increased accidents and damage on the Peninsula.
A high surf advisory warning has been in effect since Sunday and will continue until 11 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service recommended that people stay away from the coast, particularly coastal jetties and rocks on the beach, never turn their backs to the ocean and to keep kids close. David King, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said wave heights have started to increase, and Monday night and Tuesday will see large breaking waves, particularly on locations like Mavericks Beach in Half Moon Bay and Ocean Beach in San Francisco.
“We are expecting to see waves that could reach 18 to 24 feet in height,” King said.
The coast has had several storms over the ocean and high surf advisories in the past month. NWS recommends caution if people are near the ocean. It is possible waves could reach as high as 30 feet through Tuesday.
“The ocean is incredibly active right now,” King said.
The recent rains have provided welcome relief after a long wildfire season and a dry season the previous year. On Monday, Pacifica received eight-tenths of an inch of rain, while Montara got half an inch. The San Mateo, Belmont and Redwood City area saw one-tenth of an inch. More rainstorms are expected later in the week on Wednesday and Friday, although both will be weaker than Monday. A recent cold front brought the rain down from the north. Despite the recent rains, it is less than expected at this time of the year. The Bay Area has only received about 30% to 50% of rain compared to its normal precipitation levels at this point in the year. Last year was also exceptionally dry, when the Bay Area received the bulk of its rain during Thanksgiving and January, with none in February, the month it usually gets the most of its rainfall. King said the Bay Area is on the fringe of the La Niña weather pattern, meaning there is no guarantee it will receive rain, although he is optimistic the Bay Area will receive more in the coming months. There were no flash flood warnings in the area of the CZU Lightning Complex burn scar.
The recent rain also increased the number of crashes in the Millbrae to Sunnyvale area and along the coast. California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Art Montiel said in an email that there had been 19 crashes as of Monday afternoon compared to eight crashes the previous Monday in 24 hours. Montiel noted it was most likely due to drivers not changing their habits in the rain, like slowing down and keeping a safe distance.
San Mateo Public Works spokeswoman Kellie Benz said there was no significant damage to San Mateo on Monday due to the morning storm. San Mateo had minor flooding on the 1600 block of El Camino Real and a tree in the median at West Hillsdale Boulevard and Alameda de las Pulgas that city crews removed. In preparation for Wednesday’s storm, when more rain is expected, city crews have cleared all of the storm drain trash racks of debris.
The city has self-serve sandbag stations for San Mateo residents and property owners to prevent flooding available at Anchor Road Sand Station at 2037 E. Third Ave. and San Mateo Public Works Corporation Yard at 1949 Pacific Blvd. Both locations have a steady supply of sand and are open 24 hours. Each vehicle can only have 10 bags per vehicle.
