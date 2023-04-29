Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A paramedic accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in the back of an ambulance while being transported in December is facing charges of elder abuse and sexual assault, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

On Dec. 23, Miguel Ontiveros, 35, was on duty with his partner as paramedics for American Medical Response when they were dispatched to Colma Skilled Nursing Home to transport to the San Mateo Medical Center a 76-year-old woman who had fallen. While Ontiveros’ partner was driving the ambulance on Interstate 280, he was allegedly with the elderly woman. At some point during the drive, Ontiveros allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. The partner reported the crime to her supervisor, immediately, according to the DA’s Office.

