A paramedic accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in the back of an ambulance while being transported in December is facing charges of elder abuse and sexual assault, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
On Dec. 23, Miguel Ontiveros, 35, was on duty with his partner as paramedics for American Medical Response when they were dispatched to Colma Skilled Nursing Home to transport to the San Mateo Medical Center a 76-year-old woman who had fallen. While Ontiveros’ partner was driving the ambulance on Interstate 280, he was allegedly with the elderly woman. At some point during the drive, Ontiveros allegedly sexually assaulted the woman. The partner reported the crime to her supervisor, immediately, according to the DA’s Office.
“We were informed that Miguel Ontiveros has been arrested on charges related to his employment at American Medical Response. AMR reported the incident to the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division immediately after the alleged incident took place,” AMR spokesperson Nicole Michel said in an email. “Mr. Ontiveros was immediately placed on unpaid administrative leave, and he has not worked since the day the incident took place.”
After Ontiveros was arrested, AMR terminated him and the company is fully cooperating with law enforcement, Michel said.
DNA testing results linked Ontiveros to the alleged crime. An investigation found that Ontiveros was accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman during transport May 22, but the victim was not mentally competent, according to the DA’s office.
“I’ve been doing this for four and a half decades and I have never seen a case like this before, and if the conduct is true, it’s despicable,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said. “If proven guilty, sexual assault and elder abuse, just the harm to two elderly woman, who were in care homes, being transported to undergo this, there is no civilized person that could be capable of doing this.”
Ontiveros was in court Wednesday, April 26, for arraignment and his attorney motioned to continue the arraignment in the effort to see if retaining the attorney is feasible. The case was reset to Tuesday, May 2, for entry of plea. Ontiveros remains in custody and his bail is set to $3 million.
