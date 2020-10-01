Pacifica police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in a hit-and-run Saturday involving a pedestrian.
A 56-year-old San Francisco man was struck on the foot when a car jumped the curb in the area of Sharp Park Road and College Drive about 5 p.m.
The man told police that the driver didn’t stop, instead continuing westbound on Sharp Park Road. Police said the man did not appear to be seriously injured, but complained of pain and was hospitalized as a precaution.
The car is described as a white sedan, with the make and model unknown.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. Tips can be submitted online at www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp.
