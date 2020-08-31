Pacifica police arrested a 31-year-old man this week on suspicion of possessing drugs for sale, being a parolee in possession of a loaded firearm and other offenses.
Robert Bolden III, of San Francisco, was taken into custody after police responded at 3 p.m. Thursday to a call about possible drug activity in the 400 block of Del Mar Avenue in Pacifica.
Officers found Bolden in a parked car, and after determining that he was a parolee, they searched him and the vehicle.
They found a loaded concealed firearm, a large amount of marijuana, drug packaging materials scale and a large amount of cash.
Bolden was booked at the county jail.
