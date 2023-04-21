A new 36,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack is coming to the Bridgepointe Shopping Center in fall 2024, according to a press release from the fashion retail company.
The real estate company managing Bridgepointe, CBRE Group, said it could not disclose lease terms or details about where the Nordstrom Rack will be located at Bridgepointe. Nordstrom also did not give additional information. A Nordstrom rack is a discount store offering people up to 70% off of clothes and other items sold at Nordstrom stores. The store is one of five new Nordstrom Rack stores opening in 2024 and 2025 in California.
“We look forward to opening these new Nordstrom Rack locations in the Davis, Elk Grove, Gilroy, Oceanside and San Mateo communities, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” Carl Jenkins, senior vice president of Nordstrom Rack stores said in a press release. “In addition to shopping great brands at great prices, our customers in California can take full advantage of these convenient new locations to pick up online orders and make returns.”
Bridgepointe is a shopping mall with over 572,000 square feet at the border of San Mateo and Foster City near State Route 92 and Highway 101. The center is home to California Fish Grill, Target, Marshalls, Ross, and World Market Furniture Store. According to CBRE site plans, it would be one of the largest stores on the property by size. CBRE’s Matt Kircher, Katie Singer, Meaghan Post and Annie Prupas represented the landlord in the deal, according to the company. There is a Nordstrom Rack in East Palo Alto.
