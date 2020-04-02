The woman charged with assault and DUI, after Belmont police said she told them they were going to die when the woman was stopped at a dead-end street in the community, was denied release on her own recognizance Wednesday.
The prosecution opposed a defense motion for release of San Jose resident Cindy Susan Stanley, 55, and she remains in custody on $75,000 bail after the court ruling.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the defense argument in seeking Stanley’s release included the dangers of the coronavirus in the jail. But Wagstaffe said not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported at the jail.
“They do screen everybody who comes in,” he said. “Including the employees.”
Belmont police had testified at Stanley’s preliminary hearing that her vehicle was stopped Jan. 29 in the underpass on Ralston Avenue between El Camino Real and Old County Road. Police first believed she had a medical emergency because she was unresponsive.
Stanley accelerated her van, took off, went through stop signs, crossed a double yellow traffic line and drove at 55 mph through residential streets, according to police testimony.
She continued until Kedith Street, which dead-ends.
Officers testified they had to jump away from the van when Stanley sped away in the underpass.
