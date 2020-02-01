No cases of the coronavirus have been reported in San Mateo County — and measures taken to protect yourself from the flu will also help protect you from the virus, county health says.
Cover your cough and sneeze, wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face, county health spokesman Preston Merchant said Friday.
It’s not necessary to wear a face mask or avoid crowds and public gatherings, Merchant said in an email.
In Santa Clara County, public health officials confirmed one case of coronavirus in which a man recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and became ill upon returning home. He is stable and staying home, according to health officials.
County health’s clinics and programs have not been asked to implement special measures to receive clients and patients, Merchant added.
Doug Yakel, San Francisco International Airport spokesman, said that more arriving passengers will be screened starting Sunday.
The federal Centers for Disease Control will screen passengers arriving from any location in mainland China — rather than just Wuhan, Yakel said.
The federal agency, with its headquarters Atlanta, has set several dozen more people to San Francisco for the screening, Yakel said.
The airport relies on the CDC for steps taken about the coronavirus, he said.
“We defer to health experts,” Yakel said.
SFO will see the weekly flights to China from San Francisco drop from 90 to 55 due to the coronavirus. Southern China Airlines suspended its three weekly nonstop flights after Chinese authorities closed the airport in Wuhan, the outbreak’s epicenter. Next week, United Airlines will suspend all flights to China from SFO, with the exception of a single daily flight to Hong Kong, Yakel said.
County health — to protect patient privacy — will report only on the number of cases of novel coronavirus but not share information about persons under investigation or health care sites that may be involved, Merchant said.
Go to smchealth.org/coronavirus updates information about the coronavirus.
