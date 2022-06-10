Another vote count from the June 7 election was released by the San Mateo County Elections Office Thursday, with small changes and nothing to indicate much momentum away from the results released on Election Day.
In one of the more watched races, for Assembly District 21, it appears the gap separating Republican Mark Gilham and Democrat Giselle Hale narrowed by 100 votes to make it into the general election runoff with Democrat Diane Papan, who dominated the race with more than 44% of the vote, now totaling 19,551. The top two will compete in the November election. Gilham now has 9,266 votes, or 21%, to Hale’s 7,547, or 17%. On election night, those totals were 7,876 and 6,057, respectively. James Coleman, a Democratic Socialist, now has 4,218 votes, or 9.6%.
The total number of votes tabulated on Election Day was 63,362. Thursday’s tally was 75, 776, and increase of 12,414. The turnout so far is at 17.5%, which is notably low.
In the race to be the next San Mateo County sheriff, challenger Christina Corpus has largely maintained her lead with 54.49% of the vote compared to 45.48% of the vote for incumbent Carlos Bolanos.
In the race to fill Carole Groom’s District 2 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Charles Stone extended his lead slightly from 44.73% of the vote to 45.53% over Noelia Corzo, who went from 43.18% of the vote to 42.93% from election night to Thursday. Cameron Wolfe dropped from 12.09% of the vote to 11.72%. If neither Stone nor Corzo gets to 50%, then they will face each other in the general election.
In the race to fill Don Horsley’s District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors, the results held with Ray Mueller and Laura Parmer-Lohan remaining in the top two with their percentages remaining close to where they were on election night.
Millbrae School District’s Measure E, $90 million bond intended to support campus upgrades and other needs deemed critical for student success, ticked up from 50.84% to 50.87% but still below the 55% threshold needed to pass. The funds were intended to go toward advancing capital improvements identified in the district’s Facilities Master Plan, a document approved in 2018 that outlines $118 million worth of projects.
The Thursday, June 9, update includes a portion of the ballots received after June 2 by mail and in vote centers or drop boxes as well as the ballots received before then. The next update is slated to be Monday, June 13.
