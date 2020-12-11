Belmont Councilwoman Davina Hurt was named by Gov. Gavin Newsom to the California Air Resources Board, the state board responsible for developing programs and regulations to stop climate change, it was announced Thursday.
“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to this groundbreaking and dynamic body,” Hurt said in a press release. “I am excited to continue the work of advancing environmental protections, mitigations and innovations that benefit all communities — especially those that have historically borne the brunt of environmental harm and indifference.”
Newsom announced the appointment on Wednesday, and the position requires state Senate confirmation. The California Air Resources Board, or CARB, is responsible for promoting public health, welfare and ecological resources by reducing air pollutants. CARB leads state climate change programs and is responsible for all air pollution control efforts in the state. CARB has 16 members, with 12 appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Voting members on CARB get a staggered six-year term.
Hurt has been a councilwoman since 2015 and was recently re-elected to the City Council in November. Hurt is also a member of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
