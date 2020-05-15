Jose Espinoza is the new superintendent of the San Bruno Park Elementary School District, as the school board selected a top official to replace outgoing interim Superintendent Sharon Kamberg.
The San Bruno Park Elementary School District Board of Trustees voted 4-1, with trustee Jennifer Blanco dissenting, to hire Espinoza during a meeting Wednesday, May 13.
Espinoza comes to San Bruno from the Mount Diablo Unified School District in Contra Costa County, where he previously served as assistant superintendent. He is the fourth superintendent hired in San Bruno over five years.
“The Board is very impressed with Mr. Espinoza’s grasp of the necessity to focus the district on school improvement and within that context, to empower a community to define academic expectations for student learning,” said board President Teri Chavez in a prepared statement.
He takes the top post from Kamberg, who served for the last year as interim superintendent following the departure of Stella Kemp in 2019. Kemp was hired in 2017 to replace Cheryl Olson, who was hired in 2015.
“I am confident that my personal and professional experience and skills are a positive fit to embrace the challenges San Bruno Park faces,” he said in a prepared statement.
