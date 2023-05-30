Plans for a new office and research and development campus on East Grand Avenue in South San Francisco have received Planning Commission approval, although concerns remain about too much parking at the site.

John Baker

The Planning Commission used its May 18 meeting to discuss the 500,000-square-foot development with three buildings and a parking garage at 120 E. Grand Ave. Concerns remained about the 240,000-square-foot parking structure that calls for 756 proposed parking spaces, 114 bike parking spots and 76 electric vehicle charging stations. Some, like Commissioner John Baker, supported the project but felt the number of parking spots incentivized people to drive instead of taking the nearby Caltrain station, only a few minutes walk from the site. Baker said the proposal did not fit into a transit-oriented development, a city goal, particularly as there would likely be 1,000 employees at the site and more parking spaces than needed.

