Michelle Katsuyoshi was named director of Human Resources for Redwood City and will start Sept. 16.
Katsuyoshi has served as the director of Human Resources for the city of Morgan Hill since 2016, where she oversees all Human Resources functions including hiring, labor relations, employee learning and development, compensation and benefits, and risk management. Katsuyoshi served as the HR Manager in Morgan Hill from 2011-2016 before promoting to director, according to the city.
The city recently re-established Human Resources as a standalone city department after seven years as a division of Administrative Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.