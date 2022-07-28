Karen Chang has joined the city of South San Francisco as its new director of Finance.
“Karen brings a wealth of experience to our city from the private and public sectors critical to managing the city’s financial resources and functions,” South San Francisco City Manager Mike Futrell said. “Her diverse experience is a tremendous asset to our Executive team and our Finance Department.”
