The San Mateo County Pride Center and its lead agency, StarVista, recently welcomed a new director, Francisco “Frankie” Sapp. The announcement was made just days before International Transgender Day of Visibility and spoke to Sapp’s own experience as a transgender man.
Sapp, who is replacing former director Lisa Putkey, gained his experience working in Canada as co-director of the Ontario Harm Reduction Network. OHRN is a group that provides training, networking opportunities, and consultations to service providers and agencies with the goal of enhancing services provided to people who use drugs. Paired with his professional experience, Sapp also brings to this new role a lived understanding of the world as a transgender man.
“For 15 years, I wished I was dead. I just knew I was different and different was wrong. When I finally came out as queer, and then trans, everyone accepted me; my parents, siblings, grandparents, teachers, classmates, everyone! I’d hated myself while everyone around me loved me for who I was. That’s what I want for others, and for them to know that acceptance is possible,” Sapp said in a prepared statement.
The San Mateo County Pride Center is a program developed through a collaboration between StarVista, Outlet of Adolescent Counseling Services and Peninsula Family Service. Crisis support services and 24/7 shelters are in operation through StarVista, a San Mateo County based nonprofit. More information on what services are provided can be found at sanmateopride.org.
