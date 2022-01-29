San Mateo County officials announced a partnership with San Francisco-based Carbon Health to operate a walk-up mass testing site at the Event Center with PCR testing that should accommodate up to 2,000 per day with a turnaround time of 48 hours beginning Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The testing site will operate Tuesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Event Center, 2701 S. Delaware St., San Mateo. Appointments are suggested but not required. Go to smchealth.org/testing-contact-tracing for more information.
