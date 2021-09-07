Construction on a new affordable housing development is underway in downtown Burlingame, with a five-story parking structure slated to open in coming weeks.
The 132-unit affordable housing development at 150 Park Road, the previous site of a public parking lot, is expected to open in 2023. Designed to house people who work in the city as well as seniors, the five-story building will include 144 parking spots for residents.
To mitigate the reduction of public parking, and as part of the city’s plan to better use its numerous surface level parking lots downtown, a new parking structure at 161 Highland Ave. with 368 spots was approved in conjunction with the development, replacing a former surface level lot.
But at least one downtown business owner is concerned that with the two surface level lots already closed, the new garage’s opening can’t come soon enough as business suffers and the city plans another lot closure for development.
“We are regularly getting calls from clients that delay or cancel shopping appointments because they can’t find parking,” said David Mendell, owner of Kern’s Fine Jewelry in a letter to Burlingame merchants and Chamber of Commerce. “I am sure the salons and other shops are in the same position.”
Parking downtown has been further reduced by the city’s outdoor parklet program, which allows restaurants to use some parking spots for outdoor dining space, Mendell pointed out in the letter.
The new garage, when it opens, “will be huge” for the community, said Mendell, who added many employees in the area are currently stuck feeding meters in spots that could be for customers.
The garage will allow 10-hour parking for $3 a day, and include 23 spots with electric vehicle charging.
Though originally planned to open Aug. 31, will not open for another few weeks as the city has encountered delays, some related to state elevator certifications, said Burlingame Public Works Director Syed Murtuza.
The city had originally hoped to open the garage ahead of construction starting on a nearby mixed use development replacing a retired post office at 220 Park Road, which will feature office and retail space and two levels of underground parking.
That project will see an adjacent parking lot, Lot E, partially closed starting Sept. 7 to facilitate construction. The roughly 70-spot lot was originally reported to be closed completely, then 50% closed, and will now only be reduced by roughly 20 spots after concerns were expressed to the city, according to information relayed by Mendell.
“It’s great news for all the businesses downtown,” said Mendell, referring to the reduced closure.
When the mixed-use building is complete, the parking lot is planned to be converted to open community space, envisioned as a new town square.
Murtuza emphasized that other parking options exist in the area, including nearby public parking Lot O just north of the train station, which is generally wide open and allows all-day parking, he said. There are six city parking lots located within one block of the lot slated for partial closure, according to the city’s website which includes a map of the lots. Go to burlingame.org/residents/parking/parking_info_and_lot_maps.php for more information on parking and access to the map.
