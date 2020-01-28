A 29-year-old East Palo Alto resident who prosecutors say composed a rap video called “Murder He Wrote” that showed him and two others handling firearms failed to appear Monday for his sentencing, prosecutors said.
Possession in 2014 of the weapons by Dellory Marzell Crooks Jr., a gang member and convicted felon, was a new felony and a third strike for Crooks, according to prosecutors.
The video was discovered several years after it was made, prosecutors said. Investigation into the Sunny Day murders led to the video discovery, prosecutors said. Sunny Day prosecutions covered cases from shootings in 2012-13 involving the Sac Street, DaVill and Taliban gangs in East Palo Alto.
Defense attorney Gabriella Guraiib declined Monday to comment on the case.
