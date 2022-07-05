San Mateo and local county transportation agencies want to make congestion improvement near the Highway 101 and State Route 92 interchange, with a mobility hub and smart corridor under planning consideration to ease traffic.
The Highway 101 and State Route 92 Interchange Project is a joint proposal involving the city, San Mateo County Transportation Authority, SamTrans and the City/County Association of Governments. The Caltrans park and ride lot under the Highway 101 and State Route 92 interchange would serve as a mobility hub to help SamTrans express services to San Francisco. A mobility hub offers public transit and bike and car share options near high-capacity transit, with the ability to transfer from one type of transit to another. It would have new bus stops, improved pedestrian crossings, sheltered wait areas, real-time transit displays, interactive information kiosks, electric vehicle chargers, bicycle lockers, charging areas and parking management. Agencies are creating these areas to reduce greenhouse gases and increase biking and walking options for travelers.
“We are very supportive of opportunities to collaborate with our regional partners on initiatives that can improve safety, reduce our impact on the environment and provide increased accessibility to sustainable transportation options,” San Mateo spokesperson Samantha Weigel said by email. “We’re looking forward to working with the SMCTA and SamTrans on this exciting project.”
The project would also create a smart corridor at Fashion Island Boulevard and 19th Avenue and connect to the mobility hub. A smart corridor uses data monitoring of traffic movements to manage traffic and improve street mobility. This smart corridor proposes a Class IV separated bikeway and smart streetlights and kiosks, air quality monitoring, traffic signal detection enhancements and digital bus stops with real-time transit information. Smart corridors are used in the Bay Area, including the Interstate 80 corridor in Alameda County and segments in San Mateo County.
The connection area is a maze of ramps and freeways for Foster City, San Mateo and the Peninsula, with traffic management a priority for public officials due to congestion during rush hours that significantly slows traffic. Other project plans are underway to provide ramp and merger improvements to eastbound and westbound State Route 92 and southbound and northbound Highway 101.
In June, the San Mateo City Council approved submitting a grant application for $200,000 to the TA for funding for a concept plan. If selected, SamTrans will provide the 10% required local match of $20,000, according to a city staff report. The TA will give $55,000 in technical support, bringing total funding for the concept plan to $275,000. If approved, the TA would use Measure A and Measure W funding. No timeline for approval or construction is available.
